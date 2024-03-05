Top Stories
Rolling Stone's 'Queer Eye' Story: 'Abusive' Jonathan Van Ness 'Rage Issues,' Bobby Berk's Exit, Which Co-Star Campaigned For His Replacement & More

Dakota Johnson Reveals How She Gets Along with Chris Martin & Gwyneth Paltrow's Kids

Kirsten Dunst Reveals Refreshingly Honest Reason She'd Do a Superhero Movie & Her Answer Is Getting Attention!

9 Most Shocking TV Show Exits of 2024, Including 1 Star Who's Being Replaced!

Tue, 05 March 2024 at 7:17 pm

Colin Farrell's New Apple TV+ Series 'Sugar' Gets First Trailer - Watch Now!

Colin Farrell is returning to television in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Sugar and the first trailer has been released!

The new series is billed as “a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture and television history: the private detective story.”

Colin stars as John Sugar, “an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets; some very recent, others long-buried.”

Head inside to watch the trailer…

The series also stars Kirby, Amy Ryan, Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry, Alex Hernandez, and James Cromwell, with guest stars Anna Gunn and Sydney Chandler.

Sugar premieres on April 5. Watch the trailer below!
