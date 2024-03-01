Steph Curry & Wife Ayesha Expecting Baby No. 4!

Steph and Ayesha Curry are having another baby!

In a new interview published on Friday (March 1), he 34-year-old cookbook author revealed that she and the 35-year-old Golden State Warriors player are expecting their fourth child.

Keep reading to find out more…While chatting with Sweet July Magazine, Ayesha said while she and Steph initially “thought we were done” having kids, they realized last year that “somebody was missing.”

Steph and Ayesha have been married since 2011 and are already parents to daughters Riley, 11, and Ryan, 8, as well as son Canon, 5.

Also in her cover story, Ayesha noticed during her current pregnancy how “self-sufficient” her kids have become.

I’m also realizing how quickly time has gone by with our first three children, who are now self-sufficient and don’t need as much from us. Canon came up to me the other day and asked, ‘Hey, Mommy, how’s your baby? Does your baby have a working brain?’” Ayesha recalled.

“Getting to experience this through his eyes and through Ryan and Riley’s eyes has been so cool,” she continued. “They’re at such different ages and stages in life. Their perspectives are so different and it’s been the most exciting thing.”

It was also just recently revealed that Steph and Ayesha are the godparents to another famous couple’s child.

Congrats to the growing family!