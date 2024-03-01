Top Stories
The Members of One Direction, Ranked by Net Worth: No. 1 Beats No. 2 by Nearly $50 Million

One Direction is undeniably one of the biggest boy bands of all time, and that is reflected in each member’s very impressive net worth!

After being formed on The X Factor in 2010, the group took off in a big way. They conquered the world with solid gold hits such as “What Makes You Beautiful,” “Steal My Girl” and “Story of My Life.”

At the peak of their time together, they commanded a following comparable to the Beatles in the ’60s and newer groups like the Backstreet Boys.

The group stayed near the top of the charts for six years, releasing five albums before going on hiatus. Since then, each of the members has pursued their own solo careers and found a great deal of success. Some of them have even expanded beyond the recording studio, hitting it big in Hollywood or on other competition based reality shows.

On Friday (March 1), Liam Payne launched a new musical era with the unveiling of his single “Teardrops.”

We got curious and decided to take a look back on the members to check out what they’ve gotten up to since going solo and to see how much wealth they’ve amassed over the years.

Scroll through a ranking of the members of One Direction based on their estimated net worths…

