Bethany Joy Lenz Reveals Name of the 'Cult' She Joined, Reflects on Experience in Memoir Description

Bethany Joy Lenz shared new details about her experience in a “cult” while promoting her forthcoming memoir Dinner for Vampires.

The One Tree Hill actress will release the book on October 22. However, on Thursday (February 29), she took to social media to reveal the cover and to provide a link to pre-order a copy.

The pre-order page contained a description that offered new insight into Bethany‘s past. It also named the organization that she joined.

The book’s description notes that she led a “secret double life in a cult” in the midst of her fame. The group in question was identified as The Big House Family, and Bethany will describe its “slowly woven web of manipulation, abuse, and fear.”

“An only child who often had to fend for herself and always wanted a place to belong, Lenz found the safe haven she’d been searching for in a Bible study group with other Hollywood creatives,” the description reads.

It continued, adding, “Piece by piece, Lenz began to give away her autonomy, ultimately relocating to the Family’s Pacific Northwest compound, overseen by a domineering minister who would convince Lenz to marry one of his sons and steadily drained millions of her TV income without her knowledge.”

“Being a writer has been a great, private joy in my life since I was about 12,” Bethany wrote alongside the cover on Instagram. “This isn’t the first book I thought I’d write, publicly, but as difficult as this subject matter is to untangle, I’m grateful I get to share my story, my way. It’s a story of forgiveness and a roadmap to how manipulation works, with heartache and humor along the way. We all make mistakes and I hope Dinner for Vampires reminds you that, no matter what weird roads you’ve gone down, you’re not alone ❤️‍🔥”

Bethany has previously revealed how her costars helped her escape the group.

Check out the cover to Dinner With Vampires below…