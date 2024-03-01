'The White Lotus' Season 3 Cast: 22 Stars Join Show (Including a K-Pop Icon & 2 Reality Stars), 1 Confirmed to Return & 3 Big Actors Rumored to Appear

There have been some shakeups to the cast of The White Lotus‘ third season!

After two hit seasons, which swept the Emmys and garnered massive praise, the dark comedy is gearing up to return to Max for a third season, which is expected to premiere in 2025.

As the show enters production, we’ve gotten some exciting casting news!

More specifically, twenty three actors have joined one returning star on the cast. The list includes a K-Pop icon in their first big role. The newest additions are two reality stars!

However, in early February a new hire was dropped by HBO amid controversy. There are also three big-name stars who are heavily rumored to be part of the show this season who have not yet been announced!

