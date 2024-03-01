Top Stories
Hailey Bieber 'Not Pleased' Her Dad Asked for Prayers for Her &amp; Justin, But Something Private is Going On (Report)

Hailey Bieber 'Not Pleased' Her Dad Asked for Prayers for Her & Justin, But Something Private is Going On (Report)

Bradley Cooper Talks Relationship with Daughter Lea, Explains Why He Didn't 'Really Love' Her for Months

Bradley Cooper Talks Relationship with Daughter Lea, Explains Why He Didn't 'Really Love' Her for Months

Joe Jonas' Rumored Girlfriend Stormi Bree Joins Singer &amp; His Brothers on Tour in Australia

Joe Jonas' Rumored Girlfriend Stormi Bree Joins Singer & His Brothers on Tour in Australia

2 Actors Deny They Screamed at Rebecca Ferguson &amp; 2 More Cleared From Wrongdoing

2 Actors Deny They Screamed at Rebecca Ferguson & 2 More Cleared From Wrongdoing

Fri, 01 March 2024 at 2:20 am

Liam Payne Releases 'Teardrops' Song - Read Lyrics & Listen Now!

Liam Payne Releases 'Teardrops' Song - Read Lyrics & Listen Now!

Liam Payne is back with a brand new song and it was co-written by NSYNC‘s JC Chasez!

The 30-year-old One Direction singer has released “Teardrops” to kick off the new chapter of his career.

“Teardrops is about the vulnerability of heartbreak and the challenge of overcoming those moments. This song marks the start of a new beginning, there’s lots more to come in 2024,” Liam said in a statement.

Song co-writer Jamie Scott described Liam‘s past year in the studio as a “year long process of self-reflection.”

The release of the song comes hours after Liam‘s ex-fiancee made an announcement about her own career, with a project that seems to be referencing their former relationship.

Head inside to listen to the new song…

You can download the song now on iTunes and stream it below from YouTube.

Read the lyrics below.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: First Listen, Liam Payne, Lyrics, Music