Liam Payne Releases 'Teardrops' Song - Read Lyrics & Listen Now!

Liam Payne is back with a brand new song and it was co-written by NSYNC‘s JC Chasez!

The 30-year-old One Direction singer has released “Teardrops” to kick off the new chapter of his career.

“Teardrops is about the vulnerability of heartbreak and the challenge of overcoming those moments. This song marks the start of a new beginning, there’s lots more to come in 2024,” Liam said in a statement.

Song co-writer Jamie Scott described Liam‘s past year in the studio as a “year long process of self-reflection.”

The release of the song comes hours after Liam‘s ex-fiancee made an announcement about her own career, with a project that seems to be referencing their former relationship.

Head inside to listen to the new song…

You can download the song now on iTunes and stream it below from YouTube.

Read the lyrics below.