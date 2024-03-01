Who is Rebecca Ferguson's Husband? She Secretly Got Married in 2018!

Rebecca Ferguson has been in the headlines amid the press tour for her new movie Dune: Part Two and fans might be curious to know more about her personal life.

The 40-year-old actress stars as Lady Jessica in the Dune movies and she’s also well known for her roles as Ilsa Faust in the Mission: Impossible movies, Jenny Lind in The Greatest Showman, as well as movies like The Girl on the Train, Life, The Snowman, and Doctor Sleep.

Rebecca also stars in the Apple TV+ series Silo and she was previously seen in the series The White Queen and The Red Tent.

So, what do you need to know about Rebecca‘s personal life?

Rebecca Ferguson husband is Rory St. Clair Gainer

Rebecca started dating Rory St. Clair Gainer in 2016 and they got secretly married at the end of 2018, which she confirmed at the beginning of 2019.

“I think we both wanted to step over all thresholds. Also, I’m not very religious. I believe in love,” Rebecca told Extra at the time. “It was more for us and our family. We rented a cottage with friends and family.”

“I wore a beautiful skirt, a wedding skirt, that I can shorten off, get some pockets in, and use in Greece for the summer!” she added.

Rebecca and Rory welcomed a daughter in mid-2018 and she also is the mother of a 15-year-old son names Isac with her former relationship with Ludwig Hallberg.

