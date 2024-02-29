Liam Payne's Ex-Fiancee Maya Henry Announces Book Inspired By Her Life, Deals with 'Abuse, Violence, Self-Harm, Abortion,' & More

Maya Henry is getting ready to release her first book and it appears she will be revealing insight into her past relationship with ex-fiance Liam Payne.

Maya, 23, and Liam, 30, started dating in 2019 and they got engaged in August 2020. After a brief separation, they got back together, but they ultimately ended their relationship for good in May 2022.

At the time of the breakup, Liam had been spotted out with another woman and Maya publicly commented on the photos.

Now, Maya is getting ready to release her book “Looking Forward” and the cover art makes it pretty clear that the novel is inspired by her relationship with Liam. The artwork features a man with similar tattoos who is holding a guitar.

“2020 was a dark and scary time for all of us. I was coming off a period in my life filled with a lot of pain. However, I learned that the great thing about pain is that it can inspire something beautiful. Writing has always been my passion, and I journaled about my experiences throughout the pandemic. Eventually, this journal evolved into a novel,” Maya wrote on Instagram.

She continued, “I’m very nervous to share a project that was once my most personal outlet of joy and freedom – a story I never intended to share. I hope that by doing so, anyone out there experiencing similar trauma and hardships as my main character will feel less alone. More details coming soon.”

Maya revealed a content warning. “This book contains sensitive material relating to: abuse, violence, self-harm, drug and alcohol use, eating disorders, and abortion.”

While the book is not a memoir, it appears to be a novel fully inspired by Maya‘s own life.