'Lopez vs Lopez' Season 2 Cast - 6 Stars Confirmed to Return, 1 Guest Star Returns & 5 Actors Join as Guest Stars

Lopez vs Lopez returns for season two in April!

The comedy series airs on NBC and will be airing back-to-back episodes for it’s second season, which debuts Tuesday, April 2nd at 8pm and 8:30pm ET/PT.

Here’s a synopsis: A working-class old-school Latino moves in with his modern Gen Z daughter as they rebuild their dysfunctional relationship one argument at a time. It’s old vs. new, father vs. daughter, Lopez vs. Lopez.

In season two, there will be big life changes for Mayan and the whole Lopez familia while George takes his first step in sobriety.

With the new season comes new and returning cast members, with four brand new faces joining the cast in guest star roles!

We’re taking a look at who all are reprising their roles and who will be new to the cast for season two.

Keep reading to find out who’s new and returning to Lopez Vs Lopez…