Serena Williams, Halle Bailey, & More Stars Attend Off-White's Paris Fashion Show

The Off-White fashion show at Paris Fashion Week was attended by several A-List stars, including Serena Williams and Halle Bailey!

The ladies were among the stars who stepped out for the Leap Day event on Thursday (February 29) in Paris, France.

More celebs in attendance included Willow Smith, Latto, Tyga, Winston Duke, Tina Kunakey, and Deacon Phillippe.

“Thank you for having me @off____white 🖤🤍 #VirgilForever,” Serena captioned an Instagram photo from the event.

Halle also shared photos from the show on her account and wrote, “thank you for having me @off____white ♥️congratulations on a beautiful show @ibkamara 🙌🏽✨.”

