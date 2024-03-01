'Cabaret' Stars Eddie Redmayne & Gayle Rankin Support Opening Night of Liev Schreiber's Play 'Doubt'

Eddie Redmayne is getting ready for his return to Broadway in Cabaret alongside Gayle Rankin and they took a break from rehearsals to catch the opening night of Doubt: A Parable.

The future co-stars walked the red carpet together at the opening performance on Thursday night (February 29) at the Todd Haimes Theatre in New York City.

Liev Schreiber stars in the play and was joined on the carpet by co-stars Amy Ryan, Zoe Kazan, and Quincy Tyler Bernstine, as well as his wife Taylor Neisen and child Kai.

More stars who supported the opening included Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nathan Lane, Andrea Martin, Victor Garber, and cute couple Michael Zegen and Jennifer Damiano.

Amy recently joined the production with just a few days notice after Tyne Daly had to abruptly drop out of the play due to her health.

Doubt is playing a limited engagement through April 14.