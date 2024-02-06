Tyne Daly Drops Out of Broadway Play 'Doubt' Amid Hospitalization, Amy Ryan Replaces Her

Tyne Daly has dropped out of the Broadway revival of Doubt: A Parable after being hospitalized this past weekend.

Oscar nominee and two-time Tony nominee Amy Ryan is stepping in to replace Tyne in the play and she will make her debut in the show next week.

“Ms. Daly was unexpectedly hospitalized on Friday and unfortunately needs to withdraw from the production while she receives medical care; she is thankfully expected to make a full recovery,” a production rep said in a statement.

Tony Award nominee Isabel Keating, who is Tyne‘s understudy, has been playing the role of Sister Aloysius and will continue through Sunday, February 11. Amy Ryan’s first performance in Doubt: A Parable will be Tuesday, February 13.

Director Scott Ellis said in a statement, “With respect and admiration for Tyne, we wish her the best and a quick recovery. We are grateful that Amy Ryan said yes – in a quick minute – to join our company and take on the role of ‘Sister Aloysius.’ We deeply appreciate Isabel Keating, who remarkably stepped in with a day of rehearsal and allowed us to get the production up on its feet during this first week of performances.”

Also starring in the play are Liev Schreiber as “Father Flynn,” Quincy Tyler Bernstine as “Mrs. Muller,” and Zoe Kazan as “Sister James.”

Doubt is playing a limited engagement through April 14.