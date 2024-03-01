Karol G's Private Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Pilot Discovers Smoke in Cockpit - Report

Karol G‘s private jet reportedly had to make an emergency landing following a scary incident.

Shortly after takeoff on Thursday night (February 29), the 33-year-old Colombian singer’s plane had to make an emergency landing at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles around 9pm local time after the pilot reportedly discovered smoke in the cockpit.

Keep reading to find out more…According to ABC7, the jet carrying 16 people took off from Hollywood Burbank Airport, but had to turn around after the pilot reported the midair problem.

The plane made a smooth landing at Van Nuys Airport around 9pm and was greeted by emergency crews.

The news outlet also shared photos of Karol hugging friends and associates on the tarmac after they all got off of the plane. It appears as if there weren’t any injuries.

As of right now, Karol has not yet publicly addressed the situation. She is scheduled to perform on Friday, March 1 in Guatemala while on her Mañana Será Bonito Latam Tour.