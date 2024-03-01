Jean Smart is Back as Deborah Vance in 'Hacks' Season 3 Teaser - Watch Now!

Get ready for the return of Hacks!

On Friday (March 1), MAX debuted the first teaser trailer for season three of the award-winning comedy series starring Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, and Lorenza Izzo.

Keep reading to find out more…Season three follows Deborah (Smart), riding high after the success of her stand-up special, and Ava (Einbinder), who is pursuing new opportunities back in L.A., a year after the duo parted ways.

It was also previously announced that several A-list stars – including an Oscar winner – will be making guest appearances on the new seasons.

Hacks returns for season three on Thursday, May 2 on MAX. The nine-episode season debuts with two episodes, followed by two new episodes each week, concluding with the season finale on May 30.