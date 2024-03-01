Victoria Beckham Steps Out on Crutches in Paris Following Foot Injury

Victoria Beckham isn’t letting a foot injury slow her down!

The 49-year-old fashion designer and former Spice Girls singer walked with crutches as she arrived at Hotel La Réserve on Friday (March 1) in Paris, France.

For her outing, Victoria wore a leather jacket paired with black, wide-legged trousers and sunglasses.

Later in the day, Victoria will be debuting her Fall/Winter 2024-2025 collection during Paris Fashion Week.

If you didn’t know, Victoria sustained her foot injury on Valentine’s Day and husband David Beckham revealed she suffered “a clean break.”

