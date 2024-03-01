Top Stories
Hailey Bieber 'Not Pleased' Her Dad Asked for Prayers for Her & Justin, But Something Private is Going On (Report)

Bradley Cooper Talks Relationship with Daughter Lea, Explains Why He Didn't 'Really Love' Her for Months

Joe Jonas' Rumored Girlfriend Stormi Bree Joins Singer & His Brothers on Tour in Australia

2 Actors Deny They Screamed at Rebecca Ferguson & 2 More Cleared From Wrongdoing

Fri, 01 March 2024 at 10:21 am

Victoria Beckham Steps Out on Crutches in Paris Following Foot Injury

Victoria Beckham isn’t letting a foot injury slow her down!

The 49-year-old fashion designer and former Spice Girls singer walked with crutches as she arrived at Hotel La Réserve on Friday (March 1) in Paris, France.

For her outing, Victoria wore a leather jacket paired with black, wide-legged trousers and sunglasses.

Later in the day, Victoria will be debuting her Fall/Winter 2024-2025 collection during Paris Fashion Week.

If you didn’t know, Victoria sustained her foot injury on Valentine’s Day and husband David Beckham revealed she suffered “a clean break.”

During a recent interview, Victoria was totally taken aback when she asked about becoming a grandmother now that son Brooklyn Beckham is married to Nicola Peltz! Check out her hilarious reaction here.
