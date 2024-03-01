Machine Gun Kelly Steps Out in L.A. as He Seemingly Begins to Change His Stage Name

Machine Gun Kelly is stepping out for a bite to eat.

The 33-year-old “My Ex’s Best Friend” singer arrived for an early dinner with a friend at the Green Cottage Restaurant on Thursday (February 29) in Los Angeles.

For his outing, Machine Gun Kelly wore a black and white “Ohio” jacket with black sweatpants and a black baseball hat.

Machine Gun Kelly‘s outing comes amid speculation that he’s changing his stage name.

Keep reading to find out more…The entertainer, whose legal name is Colson Baker, has been going by the stage name “Machine Gun Kelly” for the last decade, but fans have started to notice that he’s changed his name on several of his profiles.

Now on his Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and YouTube, his profile name is “mgk” and while his Twitter username is still @machinegunkelly, his display name is “mgk.”

The apparent name change comes more than a year after comedy act Chad and JT petitioned to have “Machine Gun” removed from the musician’s stage name as to not “glorify machine guns.”

As of right now, Machine Gun Kelly has not yet addressed the name change.

