Top Stories
Hailey Bieber 'Not Pleased' Her Dad Asked for Prayers for Her &amp; Justin, But Something Private is Going On (Report)

Hailey Bieber 'Not Pleased' Her Dad Asked for Prayers for Her & Justin, But Something Private is Going On (Report)

Bradley Cooper Talks Relationship with Daughter Lea, Explains Why He Didn't 'Really Love' Her for Months

Bradley Cooper Talks Relationship with Daughter Lea, Explains Why He Didn't 'Really Love' Her for Months

Joe Jonas' Rumored Girlfriend Stormi Bree Joins Singer &amp; His Brothers on Tour in Australia

Joe Jonas' Rumored Girlfriend Stormi Bree Joins Singer & His Brothers on Tour in Australia

2 Actors Deny They Screamed at Rebecca Ferguson &amp; 2 More Cleared From Wrongdoing

2 Actors Deny They Screamed at Rebecca Ferguson & 2 More Cleared From Wrongdoing

Fri, 01 March 2024 at 10:46 am

Machine Gun Kelly Steps Out in L.A. as He Seemingly Begins to Change His Stage Name

Machine Gun Kelly Steps Out in L.A. as He Seemingly Begins to Change His Stage Name

Machine Gun Kelly is stepping out for a bite to eat.

The 33-year-old “My Ex’s Best Friend” singer arrived for an early dinner with a friend at the Green Cottage Restaurant on Thursday (February 29) in Los Angeles.

For his outing, Machine Gun Kelly wore a black and white “Ohio” jacket with black sweatpants and a black baseball hat.

Machine Gun Kelly‘s outing comes amid speculation that he’s changing his stage name.

Keep reading to find out more…The entertainer, whose legal name is Colson Baker, has been going by the stage name “Machine Gun Kelly” for the last decade, but fans have started to notice that he’s changed his name on several of his profiles.

Now on his Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and YouTube, his profile name is “mgk” and while his Twitter username is still @machinegunkelly, his display name is “mgk.”

The apparent name change comes more than a year after comedy act Chad and JT petitioned to have “Machine Gun” removed from the musician’s stage name as to not “glorify machine guns.”

As of right now, Machine Gun Kelly has not yet addressed the name change.

If you missed it, he also appears to be making a big change to his appearance.
Just Jared on Facebook
machine gun kelly appears to be changing his stage name 01
machine gun kelly appears to be changing his stage name 02
machine gun kelly appears to be changing his stage name 03
machine gun kelly appears to be changing his stage name 04
machine gun kelly appears to be changing his stage name 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Machine Gun Kelly