Elizabeth Olsen Meets Up with Sisters Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen for Dinner in Paris

The Olsen sisters are enjoying a night out in Paris!

Elizabeth Olsen met up with sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen along with a bunch of friends for dinner at Caviar Kaspia on Thursday night (February 29) in Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elizabeth Olsen

After dinner, Elizabeth, 35, was seen holding hands with husband Robbie Arnett as they left the restaurant and hopped into their ride and heading to their hotel.

The day before, Mary-Kate and Ashley debuted their latest The Row collection during Paris Fashion Week where they asked attendees not to use their phones to take photos during the show and were instead given notepads and pens to take down notes.

It was recently announced that Elizabeth will be starring alongside Charles Melton in a new movie! Find out more details here.