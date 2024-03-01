Richest S Club 7 Members, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

There still ain’t no party like an S Club party, even 20 years later!

The British co-ed pop sensations S Club, also known as S Club 7, made a huge name for themselves in the ’00s across the world with hits like “Don’t Stop Movin’,” “Bring It All Back,” “Never Had a Dream Come True,” “Reach” and “Have You Ever.”

The group was formed with seven members, and would go on release four studio albums from 1999 to 2002, as well as their own movie, 2003′s Seeing Double.

After reuniting for 2015′s Bring It All Back Tour, they announced in February of 2023 they were reforming for a massive reunion tour 25 years after their debut. And in February, they headed to the U.S. and Canada!

Check out the photos and set list from the tour.

We’ve rounded up the members of S Club 7, and ranked them from lowest to highest estimated net worth.

Find out who are the richest members of S Club 7…