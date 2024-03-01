Liam Payne is All About Plaid & Girlfriend Kate Cassidy During Paris Trip After Dropping New Single

Liam Payne jumpstarted a new era in his career and then jetted straight to Paris, France with girlfriend Kate Cassidy.

The 30-year-old One Direction musician dropped his new single “Teadrops,” which was co-written by another boy bander.

On Friday (March 1), he and Kate were spotted arriving at Hotel la Reserve in the midst of Paris Fashion Week. The couple changed and then headed out to take in the sights in the city of love.

Arriving at the hotel, Liam wore a red and black plaid shirt, which he paired with a pair of jeans adorned with patches. Kate coordinated in light-wash jeans and a brown jacket.

Liam swapped out one plaid shirt for another – this one blue – when the couple headed to the Louvre. While there, they posed for photos in front of the iconic pyramid.

Did you see that one of Liam‘s exes is generating headlines?

Scroll through the newest photos of Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy in the gallery…