Fri, 01 March 2024 at 11:50 am

Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison's Son Adam's Cause of Death Revealed

More details have been revealed following the death of Rick Harrison‘s son.

Back in January, it was announced that Adam Harrison, one of the sons of the 58-year-old Pawn Stars creator and star, had died at the age of 39. At the time, it was revealed that Adam died from a drug overdose.

On Thursday (Feb. 28), Adam‘s official cause of death was confirmed the coroner’s office.

Keep reading to find out more…Adam passed from fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity, a public information officer from Clark County, Nevada confirmed to USA Today.

The Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner also ruled that his death was accidental.

Adam was pronounced dead in the guest house where he was living on Jan. 19. He was discovered after another resident expressed concern about him not making appearance since Jan. 17.

Following Adam‘s death, Rick released a statement mourning his son.
