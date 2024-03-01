Top Stories
Hailey Bieber 'Not Pleased' Her Dad Asked for Prayers for Her & Justin, But Something Private is Going On (Report)

Bradley Cooper Talks Relationship with Daughter Lea, Explains Why He Didn't 'Really Love' Her for Months

Joe Jonas' Rumored Girlfriend Stormi Bree Joins Singer & His Brothers on Tour in Australia

2 Actors Deny They Screamed at Rebecca Ferguson & 2 More Cleared From Wrongdoing

Fri, 01 March 2024

'The Last of Us' Adds 4 New Actors to Season 2 Cast - See Who & the Roles They'll Play!

The cast for the second season of The Last of Us is really coming together!

HBO’s show starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey became a breakout success when it premiered in 2023. The Hollywood strikes slowed down production on the second season, but we’ve gotten a lot of exciting casting news in 2024.

On Friday (March 1), it was revealed that four more actors had joined the series.

Head inside to see who will be starring in Season 2 of The Last of Us…

Variety reported that Danny Ramirez had been cast as Manny, “a loyal soldier whose sunny outlook belies the pain of old wounds and a fear that he will fail his friends when they need him most.”

Ariela Barer signed on to play a young doctor named Mel. Tati Gabrielle is brining the military medic with a past Nora to life. Rounding out the new cast additions is Spencer Lord who will play Owen.

The news comes after a beloved actress joined the cast in early February.

If you missed it, Pedro recently updated fans on the show’s second season. Another franchise actor blasted haters while accepting an award.

