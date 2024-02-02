Catherine O'Hara Lands Mystery Role in 'The Last of Us,' Reveals Connection to Hit Show

Catherine O’Hara has officially joined the cast of The Last of Us in a mysterious role.

On Friday (February 2), it was confirmed that the 69-year-old Scitt’s Creek alum was would appear on the star-studded HBO show’s second season alongside returning stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

The news comes just a few days after she confirmed that she was in negotiations and revealed a personal connection to the series.

While on Watch What Happens Live, Catherine was shocked when a fan asked her about casting rumors.

“What do you know about the show, and you’re about to quit. You just want to give everything away,” she joked before affirming that the rumor was true.

Catherine revealed that her son is a set dresser on the show.

Variety reported that it is still unknown what role Catherine will play in the show, but we’ll let you know as we learn more.

She makes the fourth star to join the series for its second season alongside four returning actors.

Earlier this year, HBO revealed a timeframe for the season’s release.

