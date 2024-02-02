Cher Launches New Ice Cream Brand at Grammys Party Alongside Boyfriend Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards

Cher had a lot to celebrate at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party and she had her boyfriend Alexander “A.E.” Edwards by her side for the evening!

The 77-year-old legendary singer launched her new ice cream brand Cherlato at the event on Thursday night (February 1) at Citizen News in Los Angeles.

Cherlato hosted their first-ever Ice Cream Parlour, spotlighting a variety of flavors including a special recipe by Cher’s mother.

Cher was also presented with a special plaque commemorating 100,000,000 streams and 250,000 album sales in 2023 for her Christmas album.

In a recent interview, Cher opened up about her 40-year age gap with her boyfriend.

Shockingly, Cher has only been nominated for 7 Grammys in her career and she has just one win – Best Dance Recording for “Believe.”

