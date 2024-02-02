Sam Asghari & Britney Spears are One Step Closer to Finalizing Divorce After Singer's Ex Files Important Docs

Sam Asghari just took an important step to finalize his divorce from Britney Spears.

The couple split in August 2023, though Sam listed their official date of separation as being a few weeks earlier in late July.

There hasn’t been much news about the separation in recent weeks. However, a new update shows that the pair might finalize things in the near future.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Sam filed what is known as a declaration of disclosure on Thursday (February 1). The declaration includes things such as financial statements and a list of assets that the couple will split.

This is one of the final steps that are taken before a divorce can be finalized. We’ll update you as we learn more.

Although they are no longer together, Sam has shown Britney support several times in recent months. He defended her from bullying online and spoke fondly of his ex-wife’s memoir The Woman in Me.

In late December, Britney revealed what she’s learned about herself since the split.