Monica Garcia Talks Aftermath of Reality Von Tease Reveal & Not Being Prepared for 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Reunion

Monica Garcia is opening up about the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion in a new interview!

The 40-year-old breakout of season four sat down with fellow Real Housewives alum Dorinda Medley and talked about her preparedness for the reunion, the aftermath of the Reality Von Tease reveal and her “cooling off” period.

“I don’t know what that means,” Monica told Dorinda on SiriusXM’s Reality Checked about being on pause/in a cooling off period. “If I were to look at it logically, right, I would just think, you know, the other women need time to cool down. I need time to cool down. Production needs time to cool down. I feel like so much happened this season that really affected more than just me, more than just the women. I mean everything coming out with the black eye even was probably re-triggering for production as well. I think everyone just needs a breather maybe is what that means.”

Dorinda related on the pressure of going in to your first reunion and not feeling prepared and asked Monica if she was prepared at all.

“I was not prepared, Doda, I was not prepared. I think that people also don’t understand just the pressure of walking in that room and knowing all eyes are on you,” Monica shared. “I mean, Angie [Katsanevas] said it, nobody wants you here. I had to walk into that situation knowing it was going to be a bloodbath. Honestly, I knew that it was not going to get me anywhere. I will say I am so grateful that I was next to Andy [Cohen] because at the end of the day, that was the only person I did have on my side. That’s how I felt.”

On the aftermath of the reveal that Monica was one of six people behind the Reality Von Tease account, she shared that she feels she got the brunt of the blame.

“I don’t know. And it’s so hard because I feel like when I say this, people think like I’m not taking responsibility. And that’s not it at all,” she said. “But if we’re looking at things, Jen Shah literally punched Heather in the face. Heather [Gay] literally blamed production for a possible assault. I genuinely feel like I was getting the brunt for everything, not even just the page itself and it having so many other people involved, but I was almost getting blamed for things Jen said. I was getting blamed for what Heather went through with Jen. I just kind of felt like I was taking the brunt of everything.”

