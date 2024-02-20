Machine Gun Kelly Covers Up Nearly All of His Tattoos Before Releasing New Song

Machine Gun Kelly took to social media to show off some new ink!

The 33-year-old musician shared a photo of his new tattoo, which is one large piece that nearly covers up all of this upper body tattoos that were there previously.

Over the years, MGK has covered up old tattoos before, as seen in the two photos here – the left pic is from 2022 and the right pic is from 2017.

Check out the new ink inside…

“for spiritual purposes only. thank you 🖋️ @roxx_____,” he captioned the photo, which is now the only post on his Instagram grid.

You can check out another photo of the new ink on the tattoo artist’s Instagram page HERE!

Machine Gun Kelly‘s tattoo blacks out a solid portion of his upper body, including his chest and arms, with some of his old tats being seen through lines on the arms, and most his abdomen tattoos are still visible as well.

After displaying the new ink, MGK also teased he has a new song coming out on Wednesday (February 21), his first new music since May 2023.

“dont let me go” will debut on his YouTube page, along with a music video, on Wednesday, February 21st at 11am PT. You’ll be able to watch it HERE!

Earlier this month, MGK and Megan Fox were seen attending the Future concert in Las Vegas ahead of the Super Bowl.