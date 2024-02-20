'Will Trent' Shocker: [SPOILER] Exits Show in Season 2 Premiere, Ramon Rodriguez Reacts to That Moment

There was a shocking moment in the season two premiere of ABC’s Will Trent that has left fans completely surprised.

A major cast member was killed off in the final minutes of the episode, and it’s safe to say we didn’t see that coming.

You obviously can expect spoilers within this post, so don’t continue reading unless you’ve already watched or don’t care about ruining the surprise.

The season two premiere saw the introduction of Susan Kelechi Watson‘s new character Cricket Dawson, a love interest for title character Will Trent, and then she died by the end of the episode.

Agent Dawson sacrificed her life in order to save the lives of countless others by grabbing a bomb and locking herself into an office with the explosive. She perished while Will had to watch.

Ramon Rodriguez, who plays Will Trent and also is a producer on the show, explained the decision to kill off Dawson so quickly.

“What we ended up realizing is that maybe there’s more value in [her death] being another thing that Will doesn’t deal with — another layer, another traumatic situation that he doesn’t come to terms with. How does that effect everything else?” Ramon told TVLine.

Susan herself also talked to the outlet.

She added, “I remember being there and filming that moment, and getting quite specific about what we wanted that ending to feel like — what her motivation was, knowing that she was likely going to die as she ran to contain the bomb, and what that must feel like for her. I likened it to being a firefighter or a police officer. It’s a job where, worst case scenario, your life is at stake, and that was the way I had to approach it. There is a part of her that has reconciled the fact that worst case scenario means she could lose her life, and that she has chosen to do this.”

Susan was asked if she is sad that she won’t be around for more of the season and she said “no.”

“I love that she leaves an impression. Sometimes, there’s just a beginning, a middle and an end, and it all plays out in one episode. It’s in service to Will, and I’m excited to see how that affects him for at least another episode or two. I was just so happy to have the opportunity to play in this world for a little while,” she said.

