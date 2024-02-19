Top Stories
Taylor Swift Wears Tributes to Travis Kelce While They're Separated Amid Her 'Eras Tour'

'Madame Web' Swings to Second Place in Box Office Behind 'Bob Marley: One Love' After Holiday Weekend

British Vogue &amp; Tiffany &amp; Co. BAFTAs 2024 Afterparty: See Photos of More Than 40 Stars in Attendance!

'Twilight' Set Secrets, Including the Popular Actress Who Auditioned for 3 Roles

Mon, 19 February 2024 at 6:00 pm

'Will Trent' Season 2 - 8 Cast Members to Return, 2 Stars Recurring & 1 Guest Star Joining!

Will Trent is back this week!

The popular ABC TV series, which first premiered in 2023, focuses on Special Agent Will Trent, who was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. Determined to make sure no one feels as he did, he now has the highest clearance rate.

Season 2 is set to premiere on Tuesday (February 20) at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

We also know who is expected to return for Season 2, as well as some amazing guest stars!

Click through to find out who is returning for Will Trent Season 2….

