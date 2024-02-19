Every 'The Crown' Season Ranked From Worst to Best

The Crown‘s sixth and final season debuted last year, and we’re breaking down the ranking of each season.

The Netflix series chronicles the history of the British royal family beginning from the onset of Queen Elizabeth II‘s reign in the 1950s.

The Crown is unique among popular TV shows in that it casts new actors every two seasons to reflect the changing ages of its characters, as each season takes place a decade later than the last.

Lead actors include Claire Foy and Matt Smith, who portrayed the Queen and Prince Philip in seasons 1 and 2. The pair were succeeded by Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies in seasons 3 and 4. Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce starred in season 5.

Among other notable cast members are Emma Corrin and Elizabeth Debicki, who played Princess Diana in seasons 4 and 5 respectively, and Josh O’Connor and Dominic West, who portrayed the future King Charles in seasons 4 and 5.

The Crown has won 21 Emmy Awards from 69 nominations.

Here are the Rotten Tomatoes scores in order for seasons 1-5.

FYI: If you don’t know, Rotten Tomatoes ranks a movie “fresh,” when “at least 60% of reviews for a movie or TV show are positive,” and ranks a movie “certified fresh” with “a steady Tomatometer score of 75% or higher,” and “at least five reviews from Top Critics,” among other qualifiers.

