Jonathan Bailey, Cara Delevingne, & More Watch Naomi Campbell Walk in Burberry Fashion Show in London
The stars are stepping out for London Fashion Week!
Jonathan Bailey, Cara Delevingne, and Barry Keoghan attended the Burberry Fall/Winter 2024 Show held on Monday night (February 19) in London, England.
The celeb guests, which also included Gabrielle Union, Callum Turner, and Olivia Colman watched Naomi Campbell and the other models debut the fashion brand’s new collection.
We pulled together photos of more than 20 famed actors, musicians, and models that attended the fashion show so that you can easily scroll and see who was there and what they were wearing!
Naomi Campbell
Barry Keoghan
Callum Turner
Cara Delevingne
Corey Mylchreest
Debi Mazar
Elizabeth & Georgia May Jagger
Eve
Gabrielle Union
Iris Law
Joanna Lumley
Joel Edgerton & girlfriend Christina Centenera
Jonathan Bailey
Jourdan Dunn
Liberty Ross
Lila Moss
Lily Allen
Lori Harvey
Olivia Colman
Phil Dunster
Poppy Delevingne
Skepta
Taylor Hill
Will Sharpe
