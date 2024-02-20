Top Stories
Tue, 20 February 2024 at 9:53 pm

Jonathan Bailey, Cara Delevingne, & More Watch Naomi Campbell Walk in Burberry Fashion Show in London

The stars are stepping out for London Fashion Week!

Jonathan Bailey, Cara Delevingne, and Barry Keoghan attended the Burberry Fall/Winter 2024 Show held on Monday night (February 19) in London, England.

The celeb guests, which also included Gabrielle Union, Callum Turner, and Olivia Colman watched Naomi Campbell and the other models debut the fashion brand’s new collection.

We pulled together photos of more than 20 famed actors, musicians, and models that attended the fashion show so that you can easily scroll and see who was there and what they were wearing!

Naomi Campbell

Barry Keoghan

Callum Turner

Cara Delevingne

Corey Mylchreest

Debi Mazar

Elizabeth & Georgia May Jagger

Eve

Gabrielle Union

Iris Law

Joanna Lumley

Joel Edgerton & girlfriend Christina Centenera

Jonathan Bailey

Jourdan Dunn

Liberty Ross

Lila Moss

Lily Allen

Lori Harvey

Olivia Colman

Phil Dunster

Poppy Delevingne

Skepta

Taylor Hill

Will Sharpe

Click through the gallery inside for even more photos of the stars at the fashion show..
Photos: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry
