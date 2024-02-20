Love Is Blind's Chelsea Blackwell Reacts to Backlash On Megan Fox Comparison

Chelsea Blackwell is reacting to all of the social media chatter and backlash over a comment about Megan Fox that she made during the new season of Love Is Blind.

The season six contestant was on a date in the pods when she asked her date if there were any celebrities that he looked like.

She then mentioned that people have told her that she looks like Megan Fox, but she thinks they only say that because of her hair and eyes. Chelsea said that she doesn’t see it herself.

However, social media had a lot to say about the comparison, calling her out for knowing what she was doing by bringing out and people are saying that she really does not look like Megan.

Now, in new TikTok videos, Chelsea is responding to all of the comments.

In one video, she shows off her outfit while holding a drink. The caption reads, “Go on a show for love > get your butt dragged through the trenches”

In another video, Chelsea says, “This would be a great time for the people who have ever told me that I resembled her to come forward. Please, I’m begging you,” with a laugh.

Check out both videos below!

Three new episodes of Love Is Blind premiere this Wednesday, February 21st, with two more next Wednesday, February 28th, and the finale being released on March 6th.