Hoda Kotb Breaks Silence on Kelly Rowland's 'Today' Show Walk Off, Seems to Confirm Why It Happened...

Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Hold Hands on Beach After Her 'Madame Web' Press Tour

Taylor Swift Grabs Dinner with Sabrina Carpenter in Sydney

Major 'Lord of the Rings' Season 2 Cast Shakeup Revealed: 1 Actor Exits, Another Is Replaced!

Tue, 20 February 2024 at 10:10 pm

Kelly Rowland's Rep Speaks Out Amid 'Today' Show Dressing Room Dispute

Kelly Rowland‘s rep is speaking out amid all of the dressing room drama.

On Thursday (February 15), the 43-year-old entertainer appeared as a guest on the 8am hour of Today and was then reportedly scheduled to fill in for Jenna Bush Hager in the fourth hour of the show to guest co-host alongside Hoda Kotb.

However, when viewers tuned in at 10am, Rita Ora surprisingly appeared as the guest host.

Sources claimed to Page Six that Kelly walked off the set of Today after filming her interview segment reportedly because her dressing room wasn’t up to par.

On Tuesday (Feb. 20), Kelly longtime rep Yvette Noel-Schure released a statement amid all of the reports.

Keep reading to find out more…“After 28 years of knowing her, Kelly Rowland remains one of the kindest, most amiable humans I have ever met and have had the blessing to represent,” Yvette told Entertainment Tonight.

The statement from Kelly‘s rep comes hours after Hoda and Jenna addressed all of the viral drama. Find out what they said here.
