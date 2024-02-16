Rita Ora Confirms She Co-Hosted 'Today' Show at Last Minute Amid Kelly Rowland Backout Report

Rita Ora appears to be addressing a major report.

On Thursday (February 15), Kelly Rowland appeared as a guest on the 8am hour of Today and was then reportedly scheduled to fill in for Jenna Bush Hager in the fourth hour of the show to guest co-host alongside Hoda Kotb.

However, when fans tuned in at 10am, Rita served as the guest co-host, not Kelly.

The following day, Rita confirmed that she was asked to fill in at the last minute.

Keep reading to find out more…“Well, this happened! We had two minutes to prepare ahhh, thank you @hodaandjenna for asking me to co-host the show,” Rita wrote on Instagram along with several photos from her time as guest co-host.

“Everyone was so lovely and kind, I had SO much fun doing it!! 💗💗💗” Rita continued. “Love to everyone that tuned in, maybe we should do more??!!!”

Sources claimed to Page Six that Kelly walked off the set of Today after filming her interview segment reportedly because her dressing room wasn’t up to par.

“Kelly and her team were not happy,” the sources shared. “They did not like the dressing room, so they decided to pull her off the show, leaving [Hoda] without a guest host for the 10 a.m. hour.”

The sources also claim that Kelly‘s team asked for a different dressing room, but that room was already occupied by Jennifer Lopez.

After Kelly reportedly left, Today then scrambled and called in Rita to fill in as the guest co-host.

As of right now, neither Today nor Kelly have addressed the situation.

At the premiere of Kelly‘s new Netflix movie Mea Culpa, she had some VERY famous friends in attendance.