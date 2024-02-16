Top Stories
Prince Harry Breaks Silence on King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis

Taylor Swift Makes 'Tortured Poets' Announcement at First Australia Show, Reveals New Bonus Song

Matthew Morrison Says He Was Going to Leave 'Glee,' But Cory Monteith's Death Changed Plans

Amy Schumer Addresses Comments About Her Face: 'I Feel Strong & Beautiful'

Fri, 16 February 2024 at 5:56 pm

14 Disney Channel Stars are Parents, Including 1 Who Recently Shared Big News!

14 Disney Channel Stars are Parents, Including 1 Who Recently Shared Big News!

The Disney Channel has been the home of so many child stars over the years, especially in the early aughts. Now many of those young actors are all grown up and having kids of their own!

Actors such as Ashley Tisdale and Joe Jonas got their start on the network with hit projects such as High School Musical.

After hitting it big, they’ve taken over Hollywood and had some major personal successes, too!

Believe it or not, 14 Disney Channel stars that we know from our childhood are parents now. We rounded them all up, including one superstar who just shared some very exciting baby news.

Scroll through the slideshow to see all 14 Disney Channel stars who have become proud parents over the years…

