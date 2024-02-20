Hoda Kotb Breaks Silence on Kelly Rowland's 'Today' Show Walk Off, Seems to Confirm Dressing Rooms Were the Issue

Hoda Kotb is addressing the viral story about Kelly Rowland and the Today show hosting gig.

On Thursday (February 15), Kelly appeared as a guest on the 8am hour of Today and was then reportedly scheduled to fill in for Jenna Bush Hager in the fourth hour of the show to guest co-host alongside Hoda.

However, when fans tuned in at 10am, Rita Ora was suddenly the guest host.

Sources claimed to Page Six that Kelly walked off the set of Today after filming her interview segment reportedly because her dressing room wasn’t up to par.

“Kelly and her team were not happy,” the sources shared. “They did not like the dressing room, so they decided to pull her off the show, leaving [Hoda] without a guest host for the 10 a.m. hour.”

The sources also claim that Kelly‘s team asked for a different dressing room, but that room was already occupied by Jennifer Lopez.

On Tuesday (February 20), Hoda and Jenna addressed the viral incident.

“I just want to say this: I have great love and admiration for Kelly Rowland. I adore her, and I want her to come back on our show, and I want her to host again,” Hoda said live during the Today show this morning.

Jenna added that Kelly is “welcome anytime,” saying, “She’s the best.”

Hoda then seemed to confirm that dressing rooms had to do with Kelly‘s sudden departure.

“Of course she is, of course she is! She can share my dressing room! We’ll be in it together!” Hoda added.