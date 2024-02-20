Khloe Kardashian Explains Why She Missed People's Choice Awards 2024 Amid Sixth Win for Reality Star of the Year

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about her absence from the 2024 People’s Choice Awards, where she won the Reality Star of the Year award for the sixth time.

In an Instagram video, Khloe explained why she had to miss the show, which aired live from Los Angeles on Sunday (February 18).

“Wow! I truly don’t have the words to fully express my gratitude!!!! This is a short video of me trying to find the words 🤪,” Khloe began her caption.

She continued, “I am blown away!!!! I am so thankful! I love you so so much!! Truly! Words are just words but I hope you can feel my love and admiration for each and everyone one of you!! Thank you to everyone who voted. Thank you so much to @peopleschoice and to @kardashianshulu. I can’t believe I have won 6 years in a row. Truly I thought the first few years was a fluke or a sympathy win lol this is wild!!! God bless you all! I love you!”

Khloe then explained that she had a migraine, which forced her to miss the show.

She said in the caption, “I feel terrible I wasn’t there. Damn these migraines! Ugh ok I’ll stop rambling. I’m just so taken a back and excited 🤸🏼‍♀️🤸🏼‍♀️ wow! I still can’t get over this ♥️.”

In the video, Khloe further explained, “I do just wanna say why I wasn’t there last night. I suffer from really extreme migraines … there was not much else that could have kept me away from being there last night, so thank you guys.”

