Rebecca Ferguson Recalls 'Idiot' Co-Star Who 'Screamed' at Her, Reveals 2 of Her A-List Co-Stars Who Are Safe From These Allegations

Wed, 28 February 2024 at 1:26 pm

'Hacks' Season 3 - 6 Guest Stars Confirmed!

Hacks is coming back soon!

Max announced the guest cast for Season 3 of the hit series on Wednesday (February 28).

Season 3 follows Deborah (Jean Smart), riding high after the success of her stand-up special, and Ava (Hannah Einbinder), who is pursuing new opportunities back in L.A., a year after the duo parted ways.

Find out which stars are returning to the show, and which have been bumped to series regulars!

Click through to see who the guest stars will be for Season 3…

Photos: Max, Getty
