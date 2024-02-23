Top Stories
Fri, 23 February 2024 at 2:32 pm

'Hacks' Season 3 Cast: 10 Actors Returning, 2 Stars Promoted to Series Regular

'Hacks' Season 3 Cast: 10 Actors Returning, 2 Stars Promoted to Series Regular

Hacks will be returning to Max for a third season in 2024 and more details about the cast have been revealed.

As you can expect, Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder are both returning to the series and we’ve learned that 8 more actors are definitely going to be back as well.

Two fan-fave stars have just been promoted to series regulars after being billed as recurring stars for the first two seasons.

In season three, “a year after parting, Deborah Vance (Smart) is riding high off the success of her standup special while Ava (Einbinder) pursues new opportunities back in Los Angeles.”

Browse through the slideshow for details on the season three cast and to see who is returning…

