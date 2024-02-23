Dolly Parton Congratulates Beyoncé on Making Country Music History with 'Texas Hold Em'

Dolly Parton is celebrating Beyoncé‘s latest accomplishment!

Earlier this week, the 42-year-old entertainer became the first Black woman to land a No. 1 hit in the history of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs after her latest single “Texas Hold ‘Em” debuted at the top of the chart.

After Beyoncé made history, the 78-year-old country music legend took to Instagram to congratulate her.

Keep reading to find out more…“I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album,” Dolly wrote. “So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single.”

“Can’t wait to hear the full album!” Dolly added.

Beyoncé announced earlier this month that Act II of her Renaissance era will be country music after Act I, which was was released in July 2022, focused on dance and house music.

Following her announcement, Beyoncé dropped the first two singles off of the album – “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.”

Before Dolly‘s message of congratulations, another country music star praised Beyoncé‘s shift into country music.

Beyoncé‘s Act II arrives on March 29.