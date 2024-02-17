Maren Morris Praises Beyoncé For Being 'Genre-Less' Following Shift to Country Music

Maren Morris marveling at Beyoncé.

Following the release of the 42-year-old entertainer’s two new country songs “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” the 33-year-old “The Bones” singer gushed over Beyoncé shifting into country music.

Keep reading to find out more…“I feel like she’s always been genre-less, but I think the leaning into country elements and sort of reclaiming country music back to Black people because they created the genre is such a statement,” Maren shared with E! News.

“Rhiannon Giddens playing banjo on ‘Texas Hold ‘Em,’ which is such an amazing statement in itself,” Maren added.

Maren then went on to share her excitement for Beyoncé‘s next album, which officially drops on March 29.

“Obviously, like most people, I’m so utterly excited to hear the whole album,” Maren said. “I was listening to ‘16 Carriages’ this morning and just marveling at the production and the lyrics and the vulnerability.”

If you missed it, Maren also recently opened up about dating again following her divorce from Ryan Hurd.