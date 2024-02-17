Taylor Swift Says She Was 'Lonely' During COVID-19 Lockdown While Writing 'Folklore' Album

Taylor Swift is opening up about her songwriting process.

During her Eras Tour concert on Saturday night (February 17) in Melbourne, Australia, the 34-year-old “Look What You Made Me Do” singer admitted that she was “lonely” during the COVID-19 lockdown when she was writing her 2020 album folklore.

Keep reading to find out more…“[I was] imagining that, instead of being a lonely millennial woman covered in cat hair drinking my weight in white wine, I was a ghostly Victorian lady wandering through the woods with a candle in a candlestick holder,” Taylor said on stage before performing her song “Betty.”

“And I wrote only on parchment with a feathered quill,” she continued. “That was in my mind, what I thought I looked like, writing folklore…So that’s all that matters: the delusion.”

Taylor spent her time during the lockdown with then-boyfriend Joe Alwyn and in an interview from back in December 2020, she shared some insight into how they passed the time together.

“I wasn’t expecting to make an album. Early on in quarantine, I started watching lots of films. We would watch a different movie every night,” Taylor told Entertainment Weekly. “I’m ashamed to say I hadn’t seen Pan’s Labyrinth before. One night I’d watch that, then I’d watch L.A. Confidential, then we’d watch Rear Window, then we’d watch Jane Eyre.”

She continued, “I feel like consuming other people’s art and storytelling sort of opened this portal in my imagination and made me feel like, ‘Well, why have I never done this before? Why have I never created characters and intersecting storylines? And why haven’t I ever sort of freed myself up to do that from a narrative standpoint?’”

During the first night of her tour stop in Melbourne, Taylor shared a big announcement about her next album, The Tortured Poets Department.