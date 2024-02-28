Oscars 2024 Performers List: Ryan Gosling, Billie Eilish & More Confirmed!

The 2024 Academy Awards performers have been revealed…and yes, Ryan Gosling is performing “I’m Just Ken” from the hit film Barbie!

After lots of speculation, we now have a confirmed list of Oscars performers, and it looks like all the Best Song nominees will be on the stage!

The Oscars are just weeks away, happening on March 10, 2024 with Jimmy Kimmel returning to the stage to host.

2024 Oscars Songs & Performers:

Becky G to perform the nominated song “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot.”

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren.

Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson to perform the nominated song “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie.” Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.

Jon Batiste to perform the nominated song “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony.” Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson.

Scott George and the Osage Singers to perform “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Music and Lyric by Scott George.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell to perform “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie.” Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell.

