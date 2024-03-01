Top Stories
Hailey Bieber 'Not Pleased' Her Dad Asked for Prayers for Her &amp; Justin, But Something Private is Going On (Report)

Hailey Bieber 'Not Pleased' Her Dad Asked for Prayers for Her & Justin, But Something Private is Going On (Report)

Bradley Cooper Talks Relationship with Daughter Lea, Explains Why He Didn't 'Really Love' Her for Months

Bradley Cooper Talks Relationship with Daughter Lea, Explains Why He Didn't 'Really Love' Her for Months

Joe Jonas' Rumored Girlfriend Stormi Bree Joins Singer &amp; His Brothers on Tour in Australia

Joe Jonas' Rumored Girlfriend Stormi Bree Joins Singer & His Brothers on Tour in Australia

2 Actors Deny They Screamed at Rebecca Ferguson &amp; 2 More Cleared From Wrongdoing

2 Actors Deny They Screamed at Rebecca Ferguson & 2 More Cleared From Wrongdoing

Fri, 01 March 2024 at 12:31 pm

Will There Be a Third 'Dune' Movie? We Got a Big Hint That Something Is In The Works

Will There Be a Third 'Dune' Movie? We Got a Big Hint That Something Is In The Works

Dune: Part Two just hit theaters, but fans are already setting their sights on the future of the franchise.

One big question that people will be asking as they leave the theater is if the story will continue. Director Denis Villeneuve has previously hinted that he pictured his saga as a trilogy. One of the series’ biggest stars also revealed if they were interested in coming back.

A new interview with composer Hans Zimmer offered us another big hint about the future.

Keep reading to find out more…

Speaking to Variety, Hans confirmed that he has already set his sights on the third movie. In fact, he’s already putting together a score for it.

“Guess who hasn’t stopped writing,” he teased the outlet with a smile.

He elaborated, confirming that the story is not done.

Denis comes in on the second day of shooting, and wordlessly comes in and puts Dune: Messiah on my desk, and I know where we’re going and I know we’re not done,” he said.

Find out if there is an end credits scene that sets up the franchise’s future in Dune: Part Two.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: Dune, Dune: Part Two, Movies