Will There Be a Third 'Dune' Movie? We Got a Big Hint That Something Is In The Works

Dune: Part Two just hit theaters, but fans are already setting their sights on the future of the franchise.

One big question that people will be asking as they leave the theater is if the story will continue. Director Denis Villeneuve has previously hinted that he pictured his saga as a trilogy. One of the series’ biggest stars also revealed if they were interested in coming back.

A new interview with composer Hans Zimmer offered us another big hint about the future.

Keep reading to find out more…

Speaking to Variety, Hans confirmed that he has already set his sights on the third movie. In fact, he’s already putting together a score for it.

“Guess who hasn’t stopped writing,” he teased the outlet with a smile.

He elaborated, confirming that the story is not done.

“Denis comes in on the second day of shooting, and wordlessly comes in and puts Dune: Messiah on my desk, and I know where we’re going and I know we’re not done,” he said.

Find out if there is an end credits scene that sets up the franchise’s future in Dune: Part Two.