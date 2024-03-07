Is There a 'Kung Fu Panda 4' (2024) End Credits Scene? Details Revealed!

The animated movie Kung Fu Panda 4 has finally arrived in theaters after years of waiting and it’s expected to be a big hit at the box office.

Fans who are checking out the movie will likely want to know if they should stick around after the credits for an additional scene. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

So, do you need to stick around after Kung Fu Panda 4?

Keep reading to find out if you need to wait for a post-credits scene…

We can confirm that YES, there is a mid-credits scene during Kung Fu Panda 4, though there’s nothing at the very end of the credits roll.

In the mid-credits scene, we see Awkwafina‘s character Zhen begin her training with the Furious Five.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of the movie and who didn’t return.