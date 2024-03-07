Kelly Rowland Addresses Viral Excel 'Text' to Nelly in Her 'Dilemma' Music Video

Kelly Rowland opened up about that viral “text message” that she certainly didn’t send to Nelly in their “Dilemma” music video.

In the 2002 music video, Kelly appears to believe that she sent her collaborator a message. However, she typed it out in a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet instead of in an actual text thread. That pretty solidly guaranteed that he never received the message.

The silly error has gone viral multiple times over the years, and she addressed the jokes about it in a new interview.

“Do you know how much flack I get from that,” Kelly joked on Mystical Kitchen’s Last Meal. “I’m so used to it now.”

When asked if anyone noticed that the message was getting written in Excel at the time, the hitmaker said, “No, and I’m actually mad at them that they didn’t because they made me look nuts.”

“What did you expect,” she said about the message never making it to Nelly. “Because it’s just a draft, my dear.”

