Kelly Rowland's 'Today' Show Walk Off: Insider Reveals Real Reason Why She Left (& It Reportedly Has Nothing to Do with Dressing Rooms)

New details have emerged about the Kelly Rowland/Today show situation, and apparently, the behind-the-scenes story is MUCH different than originally reported.

On Thursday (February 15), the 43-year-old entertainer appeared as a guest on the 8am hour of Today and was then reportedly scheduled to fill in for Jenna Bush Hager in the fourth hour of the show to guest co-host alongside Hoda Kotb.

So it was a surprise to viewers that at 10am, Rita Ora appeared as the guest host.

Sources claimed to Page Six that Kelly walked off the set of Today after filming her interview segment reportedly because her dressing room wasn’t up to par.

Now, a different report has emerged.

A new report from The Wrap suggests that Kelly wasn’t happy with the questions asked about Beyonce during her 8am appearance.

“Kelly was offended that Savannah Guthrierepeatedly and aggressively asked her about Beyoncé,” a source shared. “The story was spun that Kelly didn’t like her dressing room, but she has been on the ‘Today’ show numerous times, she and her team know the dressing room set up. That would not come as a surprise at all. Kelly was upset about Savannah’s aggressive questioning about Beyoncé. She and her team were not happy and felt disrespected.”

Host Savannah Guthrie asked Kelly about Beyonce’s new country songs, saying, “What do you think about your friend Beyoncé?”

Kelly responded, “I’m so proud of her.”

Savannah then said, “I know, but were you surprised and what do you think about it?”

Kelly responded, “I’m so proud of her. So happy for her.”

Kelly reportedly makes requests to not talk about Destiny’s Child or Beyonce in interviews, however, the Today show apparently does not promise these requests will be fulfilled.

Kelly‘s rep released a statement about the incident this week. The statement from Kelly‘s rep came hours after Hoda and Jenna addressed all of the viral drama. Find out what they said here.

You can see Kelly‘s Today show interview below, including the questions about Beyonce (and Destiny’s Child).