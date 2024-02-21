Mike Faist & Josh O'Connor Compete For Zendaya's Love & Attention In New 'Challengers' Trailer - Watch Now!

A brand new trailer for the upcoming film Challengers has been released!

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, the tennis romance/drama stars Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor, and it’s release was pushed back from September 2023 to April 2024 amid the actors’ strike last year.

Here’s a synopsis: Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Faist), Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (O’Connor) – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win.

Zendaya is also serving as a producer, alongside Luca and her Spider-Man producers Amy Pascal and Rachel O’Connor.

Challengers is set to hit theaters on April 26th!

