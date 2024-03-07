Top Stories
Only 7 Actors Have Won 3 or More Oscars in Acting Categories (But 2 Stars Could Join the Club in 2024!)

Palace Experts Discuss Kate Middleton's Extended Absence, What They Know & What It Says About Royal Family

15 Stars with Crazy Hidden Talents (One Star is a Fire-Eater & Another Can Sing With Their Mouth Closed!)

Thu, 07 March 2024 at 10:16 am

Netflix Reveals Final Trailer for '3 Body Problem' Series From 'Game of Thrones' Creators, Starring Eiza Gonzalez, Rosalind Chao, Benedict Wong & More!

Netflix Reveals Final Trailer for '3 Body Problem' Series From 'Game of Thrones' Creators, Starring Eiza Gonzalez, Rosalind Chao, Benedict Wong & More!

Netflix is teasing their new series for the final time!

The streamer just revealed the final trailer for the upcoming sci-fi series 3 Body Problem, which comes from Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss, along with True Blood writer-producer Alexander Woo.

The show is adapted from author Liu Cixin’s Remembrance of Earth’s Past trilogy, which tells the story of humanity preparing for an alien invasion, via THR.

Keep reading to find out more…

The show’s official description: “A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unorthodox detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.”

The series stars Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Rosalind Chao, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong and Jonathan Pryce.

3 Body Problem premieres March 21 on Netflix. Watch the final trailer!
Photos: Netflix
