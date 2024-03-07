Here's Why 'Chicago Fire' Won't Return with New Episodes Until March 20

Chicago Fire is one of NBC’s best TV shows on the air, along with companion shows Chicago Med and Chicago P.D.

However, if you’re a fan of the series, you might have noticed a few re-runs since season 12 premiered on January 17, 2024.

Now, we’re letting you know when Chicago Fire will be back with new episodes, and why the schedule has been like this.

You may have noticed that the new season began with four weeks of new episodes followed by a re-run, then two new episodes, and then more reruns. The last new episode we saw was on February 28, 2024.

Unfortunately, there won’t be another new episode until March 20, 2024. There will be new episodes on March 20, March 27, and April 3, TV Line reports. The reason why the schedule is so on-and-off is because of the strikes that happened last year. Both the writers’ and actors’ guilds went on strikes, and filming for season 12 could not even take place until November 2023. As a result, Chicago Fire had to have a shortened season and the need for larger gaps between some episodes.

As of right now, there are 7 episodes left in season 12.

