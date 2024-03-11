Florence Pugh Changes Into Ultimate Sheer Look for Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024

Florence Pugh wore a very sheer dress while stepping out for the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday (March 10) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 28-year-old actress was one of many celebs who changed up their look for the after party!

Florence has a lot to celebrate at the event as her movie Oppenheimer picked up numerous awards at the Oscars earlier in the night.

Among the 13 nominations the film received, it won seven of those, including Best Picture, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.

In case you missed it, check out the photos of Florence on the red carpet at the Oscars. She was even named on Just Jared‘s best dressed list from the awards show!

FYI: Florence wore Christian Louboutin shoes and Bulgari jewelry.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Florence Pugh at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party…